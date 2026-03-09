Jacksonville State plays in CUSA Tournament against the New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (15-15, 8-12 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-16, 10-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico State Aggies (15-15, 8-12 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-16, 10-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State squares off against New Mexico State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Gamecocks are 10-10 against CUSA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil averaging 5.7.

The Aggies are 8-12 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is 8-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State scores 73.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 72.4 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 7.4 more points per game (75.8) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (68.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. New Mexico State won 77-75 in the last matchup on March 6. Jemel Jones led New Mexico State with 29 points, and Jacoby Hill led Jacksonville State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. El Moutaouakkil is shooting 41.9% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jones is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aggies. Julius Mims is averaging 12.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

