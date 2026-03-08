Jacksonville and Austin Peay meet in ASUN Championship

Austin Peay Governors (19-12, 11-10 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (23-8, 15-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (19-12, 11-10 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (23-8, 15-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Austin Peay meet in the ASUN Championship.

The Dolphins are 15-5 against ASUN opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Jacksonville scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Governors are 11-10 against ASUN teams. Austin Peay is seventh in the ASUN with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Lameria Thomas averaging 6.7.

Jacksonville scores 73.2 points, 15.2 more per game than the 58.0 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dolphins won 70-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Carmaya Bowman led the Dolphins with 20 points, and Jim’Miyah Branton led the Governors with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dolphins. Makiya Miller is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

Anovia Sheals is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Governors. Branton is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

