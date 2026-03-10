Jackson State Tigers play in SWAC Tournament against the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (14-18, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (11-20, 10-8 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Grambling Tigers (14-18, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (11-20, 10-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays in the SWAC Tournament against Grambling.

The Jackson State Tigers are 10-8 against SWAC opponents and 1-12 in non-conference play. Jackson State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Grambling Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 8-11. Grambling ranks ninth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 3.5.

Jackson State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 69-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Antonio Munoz led the Tigers with 15 points, and Daeshun Ruffin led the Tigers with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruffin is averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jackson State Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jamil Muttilib is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Grambling Tigers, while averaging 12.2 points. Coffee is averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

