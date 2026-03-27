Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson misses Sweet 16 game against Tennessee with sprained ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson missed the Cyclones’ Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee on Friday night because…

CHICAGO (AP) — Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson missed the Cyclones’ Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee on Friday night because of a sprained left ankle.

The All-America forward was hurt minutes into the Cyclones’ March Madness opener against Tennessee State and did not play in their lopsided win over Kentucky. He is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, Iowa State was making its third Sweet Sixteen appearance in five seasons under coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones were trying to get to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 1999-2000 team lost to Michigan State in a regional final.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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