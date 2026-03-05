Iowa State plays Arizona State in Big 12 Tournament

Arizona State Sun Devils (23-9, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (22-8, 10-8 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (23-9, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (22-8, 10-8 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Arizona State.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 10-8, and their record is 12-0 in non-conference games. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils’ record in Big 12 action is 10-9. Arizona State averages 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Iowa State scores 82.8 points, 22.6 more per game than the 60.2 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Iowa State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Iowa State won the last matchup 90-64 on Feb. 19. Audi Crooks scored 28 to help lead Iowa State to the victory, and McKinna Brackens scored 21 points for Arizona State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 25.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Jada Williams is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16 points and 1.7 steals. Brackens is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.