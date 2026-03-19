Iowa State Cyclones play the Tennessee State Tigers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee State Tigers (23-9, 17-5 OVC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 14-7 Big 12) St. Louis; Friday, 2:50 p.m. EDT…

Tennessee State Tigers (23-9, 17-5 OVC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 14-7 Big 12)

St. Louis; Friday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -24.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State and Tennessee State meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 14-7, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference games. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Blake Buchanan averaging 2.9.

The Tigers are 17-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State leads the OVC scoring 80.5 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

Iowa State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Tennessee State scores 15.4 more points per game (80.5) than Iowa State allows to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 17.1 points. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.