Iowa State and Tennessee square off in the Sweet 16

Tennessee Volunteers (24-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 14-7 Big 12) Chicago; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Volunteers (24-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 14-7 Big 12)

Chicago; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State and No. 23 Tennessee play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cyclones are 14-7 against Big 12 opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. Iowa State has a 25-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Volunteers are 12-8 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is third in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Nate Ament averaging 6.4.

Iowa State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Tennessee scores 14.1 more points per game (79.4) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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