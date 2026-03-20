Iowa State and Syracuse play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Syracuse Orange (23-8, 13-7 ACC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (22-9, 10-9 Big 12) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Syracuse Orange (23-8, 13-7 ACC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (22-9, 10-9 Big 12)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Syracuse.

The Cyclones have gone 10-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. Iowa State is first in the Big 12 with 20.0 assists per game led by Jada Williams averaging 7.7.

The Orange are 13-7 in ACC play. Syracuse leads the ACC with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 3.7.

Iowa State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Syracuse scores 7.3 more points per game (74.5) than Iowa State gives up (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cyclones. Williams is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Uche is averaging 15.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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