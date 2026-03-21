Iowa State and Kentucky square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats (22-13, 12-9 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (28-7, 14-7 Big 12) St. Louis; Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Kentucky Wildcats (22-13, 12-9 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (28-7, 14-7 Big 12)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State plays Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 14-7, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference play. Iowa State averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 12-9 in SEC play. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 2.5.

Iowa State averages 82.5 points, 8.4 more per game than the 74.1 Kentucky allows. Kentucky scores 15.6 more points per game (81.0) than Iowa State allows to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 15.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Otega Oweh is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.7 points for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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