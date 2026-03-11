Indiana squares off against Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament

Northwestern Wildcats (14-18, 6-15 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) Chicago; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northwestern Wildcats (14-18, 6-15 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-11 against Big Ten opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Indiana has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 6-15 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Indiana averages 78.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 72.0 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Northwestern won 72-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Nick Martinelli led Northwestern with 28 points, and Lamar Wilkerson led Indiana with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 21.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats. Martinelli is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 25.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 22.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

