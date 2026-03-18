Illinois State squares off against Kent State in NIT matchup

Kent State Golden Flashes (24-9, 15-5 MAC) at Illinois State Redbirds (20-12, 12-9 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Kent State Golden Flashes (24-9, 15-5 MAC) at Illinois State Redbirds (20-12, 12-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State squares off against Kent State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 12-9, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Illinois State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC play is 15-5. Kent State ranks third in the MAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 8.2.

Illinois State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 10.1 points. Johnny Kinziger is shooting 36.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cian Medley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 assists for the Golden Flashes. Gillespie is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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