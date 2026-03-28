Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Elite 8

Iowa Hawkeyes (24-12, 12-11 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 15-6 Big Ten) Houston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (24-12, 12-11 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 15-6 Big Ten)

Houston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois plays Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Fighting Illini have gone 15-6 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. Illinois is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes are 12-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa leads the Big Ten allowing just 66.1 points per game while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Illinois scores 84.2 points, 18.1 more per game than the 66.1 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Illinois gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fighting Illini won 75-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Keaton Wagler led the Fighting Illini with 19 points, and Tavion Banks led the Hawkeyes with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagler is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. David Mirkovic is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.