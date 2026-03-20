Illinois Fighting Illini and VCU Rams square off in NCAA Tournament second round

VCU Rams (28-7, 18-3 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8, 15-6 Big Ten) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:50 p.m. EDT…

VCU Rams (28-7, 18-3 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8, 15-6 Big Ten)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois and VCU meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Fighting Illini are 15-6 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Illinois is 0-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams’ record in A-10 action is 18-3. VCU scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Illinois averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game VCU allows. VCU scores 11.8 more points per game (81.6) than Illinois gives up (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Wagler is averaging 17.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. David Mirkovic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 85.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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