Howard Bison and Norfolk State Spartans play for MEAC Championship

Norfolk State Spartans (18-13, 13-3 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (25-7, 15-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (18-13, 13-3 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (25-7, 15-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Norfolk State in the MEAC Championship.

The Bison are 15-1 against MEAC opponents and 10-6 in non-conference play. Howard scores 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 13-3 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Da’Brya Clark averaging 4.6.

Howard’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Howard allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bison won 74-59 in the last matchup on March 5. Zoe Stewart led the Bison with 19 points, and Jasha Clinton led the Spartans with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals. Zennia Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Clark averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Clinton is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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