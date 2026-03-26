Houston Cougars square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Sweet 16

Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8, 15-6 Big Ten) vs. Houston Cougars (30-6, 16-5 Big 12) Houston; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8, 15-6 Big Ten) vs. Houston Cougars (30-6, 16-5 Big 12)

Houston; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston takes on No. 13 Illinois in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 16-5 against Big 12 opponents, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Houston is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini’s record in Big Ten play is 15-6. Illinois ranks sixth in college basketball with 37.9 rebounds per game led by David Mirkovic averaging 7.9.

Houston scores 77.5 points, 8.1 more per game than the 69.4 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingston Flemings is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Keaton Wagler is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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