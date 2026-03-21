Houston Cougars face the Texas A&M Aggies in second round

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 11-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 16-5 Big 12) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 11-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 16-5 Big 12)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston and Texas A&M meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 16-5, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference play. Houston is 23-6 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 11-8 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 6.2.

Houston’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingston Flemings is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games.

Agee is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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