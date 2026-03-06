Holt leads Utah Tech against Utah Valley after 28-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 13-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-13, 11-6 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 13-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-13, 11-6 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Utah Valley after Jusaun Holt scored 28 points in Utah Tech’s 81-67 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 11-2 on their home court. Utah Tech averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wolverines are 13-4 in conference play. Utah Valley averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Utah Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Utah Tech gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season in WAC play. Utah Tech won the last matchup 81-77 on Feb. 13. Chance Trujillo scored 14 points points to help lead the Trailblazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Trujillo is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Holcombe is shooting 54.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wolverines. Isaac Davis is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

