Hofstra visits Tramble and Northeastern

Hofstra Pride (7-21, 5-12 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 3-14 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces…

Hofstra Pride (7-21, 5-12 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 3-14 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Hofstra after Justice Tramble scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 77-71 loss to the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Huskies have gone 3-9 in home games. Northeastern is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

The Pride have gone 5-12 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northeastern’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 53.5 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 68.1 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Northeastern won the last meeting 62-60 on Jan. 18. Tramble scored 13 points points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is averaging 11.8 points for the Huskies. Tramble is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Von Essen averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Chloe Sterling is averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 55.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.