High Point Panthers and Radford Highlanders meet in Big South Championship

Radford Highlanders (22-11, 14-4 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (26-5, 15-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Radford in the Big South Championship.

The Panthers have gone 15-3 against Big South teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. High Point is the top team in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Highlanders are 14-4 against Big South teams. Radford is third in the Big South scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

High Point scores 74.3 points, 13.9 more per game than the 60.4 Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Radford won the last matchup 72-57 on Feb. 7. Georgia Simonsen scored 19 to help lead Radford to the win, and Anna Haeger scored 26 points for High Point.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Spencer is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Simonsen is averaging 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

