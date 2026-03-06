Heidbreder leads Fresno State against Grand Canyon after 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-17, 7-12 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 12-7 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-17, 7-12 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 12-7 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Grand Canyon after Jake Heidbreder scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 82-68 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Antelopes have gone 12-4 in home games. Grand Canyon leads the MWC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 6.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-12 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 12.9 assists per game led by Zaon Collins averaging 4.6.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Grand Canyon won 68-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jaden Henley led Grand Canyon with 23 points, and DeShawn Gory led Fresno State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henley is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Heidbreder is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cameron Faas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.