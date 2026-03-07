Hawaii hosts Long Beach State after Diaz’s 33-point game

Long Beach State Beach (9-22, 5-14 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-7, 14-5 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (9-22, 5-14 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-7, 14-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces Hawaii after Rob Diaz III scored 33 points in Long Beach State’s 76-70 overtime loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Rainbow Warriors are 16-2 on their home court. Hawaii is second in the Big West in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Beach are 5-14 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 2-15 record against teams above .500.

Hawaii is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. Hawaii won the last meeting 89-82 on Jan. 31. Quandre Bullock scored 26 points points to help lead the Rainbow Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Bullock is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sykes is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 73.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

