Graves sparks Santa Clara to 76-68 victory over Pacific in a WCC Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allen Graves came off the bench to score 19 points and Santa Clara beat Pacific 76-68…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allen Graves came off the bench to score 19 points and Santa Clara beat Pacific 76-68 on Sunday night in a West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 3 seed Santa Clara (25-7) will play No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s in a Monday semifinal. No. 4 seed Oregon State will play top-seeded Gonzaga in the other semifinal.

Graves made 7 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and both of his free throws for the Broncos. Christian Hammond had 14 points and Elijah Mahi posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Reserve Sash Gavalyugov totaled 11 points and six assists.

Elias Ralph sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 to lead the sixth-seeded Tigers (18-15). Jaden Clayton pitched in with 12 points and nine assists.

Graves buried all five of his first-half shots, including two 3-pointers, to guide Santa Clara to a 45-38 advantage at halftime.

Graves hit another 3 to finish off a 12-0 run and the Broncos took a 62-48 lead with 14 minutes left. Pacific got no closer than eight from there.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.