Grand Canyon takes on Utah State in MWC Tournament

Utah State Aggies (6-23, 2-18 MWC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-18, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon squares off against Utah State in the MWC Tournament.

The Antelopes are 11-9 against MWC opponents and 1-9 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is sixth in the MWC scoring 64.6 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Aggies are 2-18 against MWC opponents. Utah State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 4-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Grand Canyon scores 64.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 68.2 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.9 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Antelopes won 63-43 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Julianna LaMendola led the Antelopes with 14 points, and Rachel Wilson led the Aggies with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMendola averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Chloe Mann is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Karyn Sanford is averaging 7.9 points for the Aggies. Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

