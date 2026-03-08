Grambling Tigers play in SWAC Tournament against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-29, 2-16 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (13-18, 7-11 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-29, 2-16 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (13-18, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling and Mississippi Valley State play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers are 7-11 against SWAC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Devyn Franklin averaging 1.6.

The Delta Devils are 2-16 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

Grambling is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 64.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.8 Grambling allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Grambling won 83-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Antonio Munoz led Grambling with 21 points, and Michael James led Mississippi Valley State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Munoz is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 21.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

