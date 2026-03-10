Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Oregon State Beavers in WCC Championship

Oregon State Beavers (23-10, 15-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-9, 15-4 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (23-10, 15-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-9, 15-4 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Oregon State in the WCC Championship.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC play is 15-4, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Gonzaga scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Beavers are 15-5 in WCC play. Oregon State averages 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Oregon State averages 67.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 64.5 Gonzaga allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Gonzaga won 67-37 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Ines Bettencourt led Gonzaga with 15 points, and Tiara Bolden led Oregon State with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Whittaker is averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Beavers. Kennedie Shuler is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.