Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Texas Longhorns in second round

Texas Longhorns (20-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3, 18-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (20-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3, 18-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga and Texas meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bulldogs have gone 18-2 against WCC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga has a 23-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Longhorns are 9-10 in SEC play. Texas scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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