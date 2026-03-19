Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kennesaw State Owls play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Kennesaw State Owls (21-13, 13-10 CUSA) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3, 18-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (21-13, 13-10 CUSA) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3, 18-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Kennesaw State.

The Bulldogs have gone 18-2 against WCC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 25-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Owls are 13-10 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA with 14.1 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 3.9.

Gonzaga makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kennesaw State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists. Frankquon Sherman is averaging 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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