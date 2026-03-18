Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kennesaw State Owls meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Kennesaw State Owls (21-13, 13-10 CUSA) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3, 18-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (21-13, 13-10 CUSA) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3, 18-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga and Kennesaw State square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Bulldogs have gone 18-2 against WCC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 22-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 13-10 against CUSA teams. Kennesaw State averages 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is shooting 57.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bulldogs. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Johnson is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Owls. Frankquon Sherman is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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