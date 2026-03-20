Gonzaga and Texas square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Texas Longhorns (20-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3, 18-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (20-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3, 18-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga plays Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 18-2 against WCC teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Mario Saint-Supery with 3.8.

The Longhorns are 9-10 in SEC play. Texas is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint-Supery averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Graham Ike is shooting 59.3% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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