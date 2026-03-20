Georgia takes on Virginia in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Virginia Cavaliers (20-11, 11-8 ACC) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-9, 8-9 SEC) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Virginia Cavaliers (20-11, 11-8 ACC) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-9, 8-9 SEC)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lady Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Georgia and Virginia meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Lady Bulldogs are 8-9 against SEC opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Georgia is seventh in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Carnegie averaging 4.7.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC games is 11-8. Virginia ranks ninth in the ACC allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Georgia’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Carnegie is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Romi Levy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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