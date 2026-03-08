Georgia Southern Eagles take on the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt Tournament

James Madison Dukes (24-8, 15-4 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (23-6, 16-2 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (24-8, 15-4 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (23-6, 16-2 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on JMU in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Sun Belt games is 16-2, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Georgia Southern scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt action is 15-4. JMU is third in the Sun Belt scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Georgia Southern makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). JMU averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dukes won 67-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes with 22 points, and McKenna Eddings led the Eagles with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Garrett is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Dukes. Bree Robinson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

