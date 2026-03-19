Georgia Bulldogs play the Saint Louis Billikens in first round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (28-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (22-10, 10-9 SEC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Saint Louis Billikens (28-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (22-10, 10-9 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Saint Louis.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-9 against SEC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Georgia ranks third in the SEC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Somto Cyril averaging 2.5.

The Billikens are 16-4 in A-10 play. Saint Louis has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis scores 8.0 more points per game (87.2) than Georgia gives up to opponents (79.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 11.9 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Green is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 11.1 points. Robbie Avila is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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