Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels meet in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (13-19, 5-14 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (22-9, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Ole Miss meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC games is 10-8, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Georgia is eighth in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by Marcus Millender averaging 4.0.

The Rebels’ record in SEC games is 5-14. Ole Miss is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Ole Miss has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Ole Miss won 97-95 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. AJ Storr led Ole Miss with 27 points, and Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Millender is averaging 12 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Wilkinson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Travis Perry averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Storr is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

