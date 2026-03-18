Georgia and Saint Louis meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (28-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (22-10, 10-9 SEC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Saint Louis Billikens (28-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (22-10, 10-9 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on Saint Louis in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC games is 10-9, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kanon Catchings averaging 3.5.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 games is 16-4. Saint Louis averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Robbie Avila with 4.1.

Georgia makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Saint Louis averages 8.0 more points per game (87.2) than Georgia gives up (79.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Catchings is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Avila is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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