Georgetown Hoyas and Butler Bulldogs play in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (12-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (13-16, 6-14 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (12-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (13-16, 6-14 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Butler in the Big East Tournament.

The Hoyas are 6-14 against Big East opponents and 7-2 in non-conference play. Georgetown is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 62.3 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Georgetown is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Butler allows to opponents. Butler averages 62.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 61.9 Georgetown allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 66-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Anna Wypych led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and Brianna Scott led the Hoyas with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khia Miller is averaging 9.3 points for the Hoyas. Scott is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mallory Miller is shooting 40.5% and averaging 9.4 points for the Bulldogs. Wypych is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 23.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.