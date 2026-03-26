George Washington squares off against Loyola Chicago in NIT matchup

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-17, 10-10 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-17, 7-12 A-10) Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-17, 10-10 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (17-17, 7-12 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Loyola Chicago meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 play is 7-12, and their record is 10-5 against non-conference opponents. George Washington has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 10-10 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than George Washington allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago won the last matchup 53-48 on Jan. 17. Alexus Mobley scored 19 points to help lead the Ramblers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 14.5 points. Sara Lewis is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

Mobley is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.6 points for the Ramblers. Rosalie Mercille is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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