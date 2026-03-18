George Washington squares off against Bradley in NIT

Bradley Braves (19-12, 13-8 MVC) at George Washington Revolutionaries (15-17, 7-12 A-10) Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: George…

Bradley Braves (19-12, 13-8 MVC) at George Washington Revolutionaries (15-17, 7-12 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Bradley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-12 against A-10 opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanah Becker averaging 2.3.

The Braves are 13-8 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Mia James is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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