George Mason Patriots face the Dayton Flyers in A-10 Tournament

Dayton Flyers (17-13, 10-9 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (21-8, 16-2 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Dayton square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Patriots have gone 16-2 against A-10 teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. George Mason is third in the A-10 scoring 67.5 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The Flyers are 10-9 against A-10 opponents. Dayton has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

George Mason is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Patriots won 72-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Jada Brown led the Patriots with 20 points, and Nicole Stephens led the Flyers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephens is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Flyers. Nayo Lear is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

