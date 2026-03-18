George Mason faces Quinnipiac, seeks 6th straight home win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (26-6, 21-2 MAAC) at George Mason Patriots (23-9, 18-3 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (26-6, 21-2 MAAC) at George Mason Patriots (23-9, 18-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Quinnipiac trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

George Mason has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Paige Girardi averaging 3.1.

George Mason averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac scores 7.3 more points per game (67.0) than George Mason gives up (59.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 18 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 15.1 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Ella Ryan is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 63.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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