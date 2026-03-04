Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs take on the Winthrop Eagles in Big South Tournament

Winthrop Eagles (14-16, 7-9 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-18, 9-7 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (14-16, 7-9 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-18, 9-7 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays in the Big South Tournament against Winthrop.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 9-7 against Big South opponents and 3-11 in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 7-9 against Big South teams. Winthrop is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Gardner-Webb won the last matchup 72-69 on Feb. 7. Amina Gray scored 27 to help lead Gardner-Webb to the win, and Amourie Porter scored 26 points for Winthrop.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Legette is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Cori Lard is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 57.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

