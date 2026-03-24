Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) claims 2nd NAIA championship in 3 years with 76-71 win over Langston (Okla.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Phil Horton scored 18 points, Jailen Anderson added 16 and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) beat Langston (Okla.)…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Phil Horton scored 18 points, Jailen Anderson added 16 and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) beat Langston (Okla.) 76-71 on Tuesday night for its second NAIA championship in three seasons.

Top-seeded Freed-Hardeman (35-1) won its 32nd straight game to secure the program’s first Red Banner since 2024 — also against Langston.

Horton gave Freed-Hardeman a 71-61 lead with 2:37 left before Langston battled back.

Langston freshman Jaden Williams converted a three-point play, following an offensive rebound, with 14.5 seconds left to pull within 74-71. After a timeout, Freed-Hardeman ran off some time before Lane Lauderbaugh was fouled and made two free throws to seal it.

DJ McIntyre had 14 points for Freed-Hardeman. Anderson scored 10 of his points at the free-throw line to help Freed-Hardeman go 23 for 26.

Orlando Thomas scored 20 points and Antonio Lewis added 10 for No. 4 seed Langston (29-8), which was battling for the Red Banner for the second time in three years. The Lions shot 51% from the field despite going 4 of 14 from 3-point range.

Rico Sain made a putback shot just before the halftime buzzer to give Freed-Hardeman a 33-30 lead at the break. Horton led his team with 10 first-half points.

Tajahri Cave gave Langston its last lead at 53-52 with 9:54 left.

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