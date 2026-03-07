Francis leads Rutgers against Penn State after 25-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-18, 3-16 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-18, 5-14 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-18, 3-16 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-18, 5-14 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Penn State after Tariq Francis scored 25 points in Rutgers’ 91-87 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-7 in home games. Rutgers gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-16 in conference play. Penn State gives up 79.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Rutgers averages 70.8 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 79.6 Penn State allows. Penn State averages 74.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 75.9 Rutgers gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rutgers won 85-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Francis led Rutgers with 22 points, and Josh Reed led Penn State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ivan Juric is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 22.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

