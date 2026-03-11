Fordham Rams take on the George Washington Revolutionaries in A-10 Tournament

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-14, 8-10 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (17-14, 8-10 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-14, 8-10 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (17-14, 8-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham and George Washington play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams are 8-10 against A-10 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Fordham is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries are 8-10 in A-10 play. George Washington averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Fordham averages 70.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 73.6 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Fordham gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Fordham won 79-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Dejour Reaves led Fordham with 19 points, and Christian Jones led George Washington with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Trey Autry is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 10.7 points. Luke Hunger is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

