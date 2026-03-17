Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu wants to be able to fix the teeth he could knock out in March Madness

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is as much a force in the classroom as he is in…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is as much a force in the classroom as he is in the paint — a double major and a walking double-double.

The 6-foot-10 junior from Nigeria is the second in Southeastern Conference history to be named scholar-athlete of the year and defensive player of the year in the same season, joining former Florida standout Patric Young from 2014.

Chinyelu is majoring in biology and sociology, with hopes of becoming a dentist. Yes, the guy most likely to knock out an opponent’s teeth in the upcoming NCAA Tournament also wants to be able to fix them.

“I just try to make sure that I’m all business,” said Chinyelu, who boasts a 3.48 GPA.

He’s no joke in the lane, either. He can often be found giving opponents the business end of an elbow while dominating down low.

Chinyelu ranks third nationally in rebounding, averaging 11.5 boards a game, and is on pace to become the first Florida player in 50 years to average a double-double over the course of a season. He’s averaging 11.2 points.

He’s arguably the most important player in Florida’s bid to repeat as national champion, which begins Friday night in nearby Tampa. Sure, fellow big men Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon have better scoring numbers. And point guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee make everything run smoothly.

But Chinyelu’s physicality sets the tone.

“He’s one of the most valuable guys out there, the way he makes teams pay on both sides of the floor even if it is just the way he wears teams down,” coach Todd Golden said. “That shows up. … We feel like we’re playing downhill on some teams because they’re wanting a break.

“It’s definitely been a huge value for us all year and something we don’t take for granted.”

The Gators are 18-0 this season when Chinyelu records a double-double, reaching double figures in scoring and rebounding.

He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and has a chance to be the national defensive player of the year.

There are countless clips of Chinyelu scoring in the post, battling for rebounds, blocking shots and infuriating opponents, but the one that could seal the award is the one of him against Alabama in early February.

He walled off forward Aiden Sherrell near the basket, prompting a pass back outside, and then picked up speedster Labaron Philon during a ball screen. He shut down every move Philon tried, forcing a pass to fellow guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. He rotated onto Wrightsell amid another screen and covered him so tightly that he forced a shot-clock violation.

It was feasibly the most impressive 30 seconds of defensive basketball played this season and quite possibly the best individual effort turned in by anyone — let alone a 260-pound center — in years.

“He’s turned himself into one of the best centers in America,” Golden said. “The guy grabs every rebound. I don’t know what to tell you. The maturation and growth that he’s had, just really elevating his game over the course of his time here, has been incredible.”

“He’s a tireless worker.”

Not just on the court and in the classroom, either. Chinyelu, who grew up idolizing Hall of Famer and fellow Nigerian Hakeem Olajuwon, created a program last offseason to deliver basketball shoes to kids back home. He gets most of them donated from teammates.

It’s just the latest step in a journey filled with unexpected turns: his father dying when Chinyelu was 6 years old; landing at the NBA Academy after a stranger suggested he should be playing basketball because of his height; and transferring to Florida after one year at Washington State.

He made a huge leap in his second season in Gainesville, bulking up, honing post moves and improving stamina.

“To me, it’s just going out there and playing, enjoying the game,” he said. “Whatever comes with it, comes with it.”

It could be another national title — and eventually a doctorate in dentistry. That would be the ultimate double-double for the player who is one away from breaking the school mark set in 1976.

“It’s a pretty standard thing for Rue now,” Condon said. “I look up in the first half and he’s almost got a double-double every game. It’s a standard that he set for himself now.”

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