Florida takes on Prairie View A&M in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Florida Gators (26-7, 17-3 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 9:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Florida Gators (26-7, 17-3 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 9:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -35.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Prairie View A&M.

The Gators are 17-3 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 4.1.

The Panthers are 13-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Florida averages 86.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 75.5 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dontae Horne is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Cory Wells is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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