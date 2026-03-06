Florida State hosts SMU following Pierre’s 27-point game

SMU Mustangs (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-14, 9-8 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-14, 9-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits Florida State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points in SMU’s 77-69 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 10-6 in home games. Florida State is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs have gone 8-9 against ACC opponents. SMU is the top team in the ACC scoring 12.3 fast break points per game.

Florida State averages 79.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 78.0 SMU allows. SMU averages 7.7 more points per game (85.2) than Florida State allows to opponents (77.5).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. SMU won 83-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Pierre led SMU with 28 points, and Robert McCray led Florida State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Seminoles. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

