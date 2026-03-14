Florida meets Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (25-7, 12-7 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (26-6, 17-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (25-7, 12-7 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (26-6, 17-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida takes on No. 22 Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators have gone 17-2 against SEC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Florida is second in college basketball with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 4.1 offensive boards.

The Commodores are 12-7 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Florida makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Vanderbilt scores 15.2 more points per game (86.6) than Florida allows to opponents (71.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gators won 98-94 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Xaivian Lee led the Gators with 20 points, and Tyler led the Commodores with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Urban Klavzar is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 9.8 points. Alex Condon is shooting 61.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Commodores. AK Okereke is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 10-0, averaging 89.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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