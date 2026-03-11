Florida International meets Jacksonville State in CUSA Tournament

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-15, 10-9 CUSA) vs. Florida International Panthers (19-10, 12-6 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-15, 10-9 CUSA) vs. Florida International Panthers (19-10, 12-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays in the CUSA Tournament against Jacksonville State.

The Panthers are 12-6 against CUSA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 11.5 assists per game led by Grecia Ferrer Leal averaging 3.7.

The Gamecocks are 10-9 against CUSA teams. Jacksonville State ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Florida International is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 62.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 64.8 Florida International gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Jacksonville State won 70-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Brooklyn McDaniel led Jacksonville State with 16 points, and Denika Lightbourne led Florida International with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Collins is averaging 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is shooting 39.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Gamecocks. McDaniel is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 61.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.