Florida International hosts Moore and Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-12, 11-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (14-16, 7-12 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Florida International after Teagan Moore scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 87-74 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers have gone 11-6 in home games. Florida International has an 8-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hilltoppers are 11-8 in conference play. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Florida International scores 80.5 points, 5.6 more per game than the 74.9 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Western Kentucky won 80-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Grant Newell led Western Kentucky with 23 points, and Zawdie Jackson led Florida International with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dibami is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Corey Stephenson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Moore is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hilltoppers. Newell is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.