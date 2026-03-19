Florida International and Stetson play in NIT matchup

Stetson Hatters (19-11, 13-7 ASUN) at Florida International Panthers (20-11, 13-7 CUSA) Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Stetson Hatters (19-11, 13-7 ASUN) at Florida International Panthers (20-11, 13-7 CUSA)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International and Stetson play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 13-7 against CUSA teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Florida International ranks second in the CUSA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rhema Collins averaging 3.9.

The Hatters are 13-7 in ASUN play. Stetson averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Florida International averages 70.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 65.5 Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mary McMillan is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Hatters: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.